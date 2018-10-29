Azerbaijani products to be exported to Mongolia

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani products will be exported to Mongolia, Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy said.

The export mission, organized to the Mongolian capital Ulaanbaatar by the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation with the support of the Ministry of Economy, was completed to promote the Made in Azerbaijan brand and promote local products in foreign markets.

The export mission with the participation of 17 Azerbaijani companies operating in the production of wines and other spirits, milk and dairy products, canned products, medicinal herbal teas, confectionery, mineral water, in the field of ICT and others, met with Mongolian colleagues, discussed export issues.

Speaking at a meeting with Mongolian businessmen, Deputy Minister of Economy Niyazi Safarov informed about the diversification of the Azerbaijani economy, the development of the non-oil sector, activities carried out in the area of sustainable improvement of the business environment, as well as stimulating the development of the private sector, expanding Made in Azerbaijan brand and the promotion of foreign investment, the possibilities of expanding Azerbaijani-Mongolian cooperation and economic ties.

The products of the Azerbaijani companies included in the export mission caused great interest among Mongolian companies. Azerbaijani companies Absheron-Sharab, A + SO, Merit Brand, Sharg Ulduzu, Agro-Azerinvest, Aspi Agro, Azeri met with the largest distributor of wine products in Mongolia - World Wine LLC and Sansar chain stores. Primary agreements were reached on the export of Azerbaijani wines to Mongolia, as well as on the export of products between the Azerbaijani company Aspi Agro and the Mongolian company World Wine.

An agreement on the sale of plant extract was also reached between the Azerbaijani company Herba Flora and the Mongolian company Vitalit Invest.

The Azerbaijani company Konfirom and the Mongolian companies Shizhirzhin Group, Altan Jolo Impex, McN Export negotiated on the export of confectionery products, Gilan FMCG and the Mongolian Vertus Group and supermarket chain Sansar - on the export of fruit juices and canned products.

The services offered by the Azerbaijani companies Cybernet, Sinam, Neuron Technologies and AZINNEX, operating in the ICT field, were met with great interest by businessmen and representatives of the state structures of Mongolia.

News.Az

News.Az