Azerbaijani products to be showcased at int’l exhibition in Dubai
Azerbaijani products will be exhibited at the Gulfood 2021, the world’s largest annual food, beverage and trade exhibition in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates on February 21-25.
According to the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Foundation (AZPROM), the local companies operating in food industry will display their products to visitors with a single “Made in Azerbaijan” stand.
Azerbaijan will participate in this exhibition for the fifth time.
Gulfood is the world’s largest annual food, beverage and hospitality exhibition which attracts F&B professionals from all over the world to Dubai – a hub for international trade and commerce.