Azerbaijani products to be showcased at int’l food exhibition in Moscow

Azerbaijani products will be showcased at the WorldFood Moscow 2021 exhibition to be held in Russia from September 21-24.

According to the Ministry of Economy, Azerbaijan will present “Made in Azerbaijan” national stand at the fair, which will feature over 20 companies offering a variety of products from food to fruit and vegetable, wine and other alcoholic drinks, nuts and dried fruits, tea, canned products, confectionery.


