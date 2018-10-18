Azerbaijani products to be showcased in Paris

The SIAL Paris, the world’s largest food innovation exhibition, will be held in Paris October 21-25, Azerbaijan’s Economy Ministry said in a message Oct. 18.

Twenty-three Azerbaijani companies engaged in the production of food, vegetables and fruits, wines, fruit juices, mineral water, canned products, hazelnuts and dried fruits, tea, etc., will showcase their products as part of the “Made in Azerbaijan” stand at the exhibition.

The exhibition will include bilateral meetings with distributors engaged in the sale of food and agricultural products, as well as discussions on export issues with potential customers.

The exhibition will be attended by 7,020 companies from 109 countries.

