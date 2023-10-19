Azerbaijani prosecutor general meets with Chinese counterpart

+ ↺ − 16 px

As part of his visit to Beijing, Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General has met with his Chinese counterpart Ying Yong, News.Az reports.

Ying Yong hailed the successful cooperation between friendly countries of Azerbaijan and China in many fields.

Ying Yong recalled the meeting of the heads of state in Samarkand in September last year, adding that this dialogue gave a new impetus to the development of relations between the two countries’ different public institutions, including the prosecution authorities.

Expressing his gratitude for the hospitality, Kamran Aliyev highlighted the history of bilateral relations between the countries that have existed for centuries.

Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev noted that Azerbaijan had put an end to the 30-year long occupation of its lands under the leadership of Victorious Commander-in-Chief, President Ilham Aliyev, and that the country’s territorial integrity had been fully restored as a result of local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army a month ago.

They also exchanged views on the prospects of expanding legal and institutional cooperation between the prosecutor's offices within the bilateral and international platforms. The sides agreed to sign a memorandum on cooperation in the fight against crime, protection of citizens' rights, reciprocal visits.

Ying Yong invited his colleague to participate in the meeting of the Executive Committee of the International Association of Prosecutors to be held in Macau next April, while Kamran Aliyev also invited his counterpart to take part in the Annual Conference of the International Association of Prosecutors (IAP) to be held in Azerbaijan in September 2024.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to China Bunyad Huseynov also attended the meeting.

