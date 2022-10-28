Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office issues statement on 2nd anniversary of Armenia’s rocket attacks on Barda

+ ↺ − 16 px

The Prosecutor General's Office of Azerbaijan has issued a statement on the 2nd anniversary of Armenia's rocket attacks on the city of Barda, News.Az reports.

The statement says: “We state that the Armed Forces of the Republic of Armenia in blatant violation of the norms and principles of international law targeted the civil infrastructure facilities in the cities and districts remote from the conflict zone and the frontline zone of Azerbaijan, in particular residential buildings, hospitals, medical centers, school buildings, kindergartens, administrative buildings of state institutions, agricultural fields. The Armenian Armed Forces committed crimes against the peace and humanity, as well as war crimes by firing from various types of weapons, ballistic missiles, as well as prohibited artillery weapons. Civilians who had nothing to do with the war were brutally killed. Large-scale damage was inflicted on the civilian population, state property, including infrastructure facilities, as well as business entities.

On October 28, 2020, as a result of another missile attack on Barda city, located outside the combat zone, 21 civilians, including 4 women and 17 men, were deliberately killed, 83 civilians, including 8 children, 17 women and 58 men, were injured.

On November 7, 2020, a rocket attack by the Armenian Armed Forces on Yeni Ayrija village, Barda district during the final days of the war, resulted in killing of 1 child.

As a result of the heavy bombardment of Barda district on October 5, 8, 27, 28 and November 7, 2020, 29 civilians, including 8 women, 19 men and 2 children, were deliberately killed; 112 civilians, including 26 women, 71 men and 15 children, received various injuries. Major damage was inflicted to civilian infrastructure, vehicles, residential buildings and other facilities.

The Prosecutor General's Office of the Republic of Azerbaijan once again calls on international organizations and the world community as a whole to ensure the rule of international law by taking measures of legal responsibility against Armenia and its military-political leadership, who have committed crimes against peace and humanity, as well as war crimes that resulted in the killing of the civilian population of Azerbaijan.

We strongly condemn crimes against peace and humanity, and commemorate all victims in deep sorrow!”

