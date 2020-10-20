Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office files criminal cases on crimes committed by Armenian troops

+ ↺ − 16 px

The 18th meeting of the Prosecutor Generals of the SCO member-states, dedicated to the issues related to the fight against corruption, was held in the format of a videoconference on Oct. 20, Trend reports on Oct. 20 with reference to the Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office.

Azerbaijan was represented by a delegation led by Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev at the event with the participation of prosecutors general of 15 countries and high-ranking representatives of international organizations.

Aliyev informed the participants about the Armenian Armed Forces’ shelling from the conflict zone of civilians living in the cities located far from the combat zone, including missile attacks on civilians in the center of Azerbaijan's second biggest city - Ganja, on October 4, 11 and 17, Mingachevir city having a strategic significance, the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan, Baku-Novorossiysk oil pipelines, the missile attack on the Mingachevir hydroelectric power station, use of internationally banned weapons, as well as the participation of foreign mercenaries as part of the Armenian Armed Forces.

The Azerbaijani General Prosecutor's Office filed 37 criminal cases on the facts of crimes committed against civilians by the Armenian armed forces.

News.Az

