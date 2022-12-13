Azerbaijani protesters chant slogans on environmental protection near Shusha (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

For the second straight day, environmental activists and representatives of non-governmental organizations from Azerbaijan have been protesting near Shusha, close to the post of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, which is temporarily stationed in the area, News.Az reports.

The number of protesters is growing.

The protesters did not leave the site during the night and continued to chant their slogans. The protesters demand that temporary Russian peacekeepers prevent illegal exploitation of Azerbaijan’s natural resources in the region.

The protesters are chanting slogans on environmental protection.

Previously, following the negotiations with the Russian peacekeepers' command on December 3 and 7, 2022, a group of experts from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources, the State Property Service under the Ministry of Economy, and AzerGold CJSC on December 10, was going to begin the preliminary monitoring in accordance with the illegal exploitation of mineral deposits, as well as the emerging environmental and other consequences of this on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was planned to inspect the environmental conditions at the 'Gizilbulagh' gold deposit and the 'Damirli' copper-molybdenum deposit, monitor various areas, organize cadastral property records, assess potential risks and threats to the environment, as well as to underground and surface water sources.

However, despite the group's arrival, accompanied by Russian peacekeepers, in the monitoring area, it faced provocations. The planned initial inspection and monitoring did not take place due to the fact that the Russian peacekeepers not only did not create necessary conditions and prevented for the entire process to carry on.

