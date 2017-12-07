Azerbaijani public concerned over unfair attitude of certain circles in West - Novruz Mammadov

The public of Azerbaijan is extremely concerned about the unfair attitude demonstrated in the period of independence towards the country by certain circles in the West and in Europe.

The statement came from Novruz Mammadov, assistant to the Azerbaijani president for foreign policy issues, head of the department.

"A new example of such a position was demonstrated on December 5 during the discussion in the Council of Europe of the issue related to Ilgar Mammadov," Novruz Mammadov said.

News.Az

News.Az