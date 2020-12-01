Azerbaijani, Qatari FMs hold phone conversation

+ ↺ − 16 px

On December 1, 2020, Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov had a telephone conversation with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of State of Qatar Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani.

The Ministers exchanged views on the latest situation in the region. Foreign Minister of the State of Qatar welcomed the signing of the joint statement of 10 November 2020 and emphasized the importance of implementation of this agreement for ensuring sustainable peace, security and prosperity in the region.

The Ministers touched upon the bilateral relations and had an exchange on the development of close friendship and cooperation between the countries. The sides also discussed the issues of cooperation within multilateral formats.

The Ministers discussed other issues of mutual interest.

News.Az