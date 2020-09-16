Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani representative elected member of UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani representative elected member of UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

Nadir Adilov, advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, has been elected a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for 2021-2024.

Established in 1985, the Committee monitors the implementation of the provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by the States Parties.

The Committee, comprised of 18 members, for the first time elected an Azerbaijani representative.


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      