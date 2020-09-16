Azerbaijani representative elected member of UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights

Nadir Adilov, advisor to the Chairman of Azerbaijan`s Small and Medium Business Development Agency, has been elected a member of the UN Committee on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights for 2021-2024.

Established in 1985, the Committee monitors the implementation of the provisions of the International Covenant on Economic, Social and Cultural Rights by the States Parties.

The Committee, comprised of 18 members, for the first time elected an Azerbaijani representative.

News.Az