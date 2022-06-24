Azerbaijani representative elected UN committee member

+ ↺ − 16 px

Elections to the UN Committee on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women (CEDAW) for 2023-2026 were held in New York as part of the 22nd meeting of the UN Convention on the Elimination of Discrimination against Women.

Candidates from 23 countries competed for the 12 vacancies in the Committee, including Elgun Safarov, head of the Department on the Information and Analytic Researches of the State Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs and a member and vice-chairperson of the UN Committee, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

In the voting with the participation of 187 countries, the Azerbaijani candidate received 109 votes and was re-elected a CEDAW member for the next term.

CEDAW monitors the implementation of the provisions of the relevant UN conventions by the States Parties and is one of the main international mechanisms for the protection of human rights at the global level.

News.Az