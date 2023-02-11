Azerbaijani rescue team pulls woman alive from quake rubble in Türkiye after 120 hours (VIDEO)

An Azerbaijani rescue team pulled a woman alive from under the rubble after 120 hours since powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

Fatma, 50, was rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras province.

Additional information will be provided on the progress of rescue operations, the ministry said.

