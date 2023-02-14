Azerbaijani rescuers continue search and rescue operations in Türkiye
Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the quake-hit Türkiye, the ministry told News.Az.
The rescuers have pulled 51 people alive from the rubble and recovered 655 dead bodies in Kahramanmaras province, the ministry added.