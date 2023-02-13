Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye
- 13 Feb 2023 08:29
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
- 181740
- Politics
- Share https://news.az/news/azerbaijani-rescuers-save-51-people-alive-from-quake-rubble-in-turkiye Copied
Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkiye, the ministry told News.Az.
The rescuers have pulled 51 people alive from the rubble and recovered 613 dead bodies, the ministry added.