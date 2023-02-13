Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye

  • Politics
  • Share
Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye

Under President Ilham Aliyev’s instructions, the rapid response team of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) is continuing search and rescue operations in the earthquake-hit Turkiye, the ministry told News.Az. 

The rescuers have pulled 51 people alive from the rubble and recovered 613 dead bodies, the ministry added.

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye

News about - Azerbaijani rescuers save 51 people alive from quake rubble in Türkiye


News.Az 

Similar news

honor Patriotic War martyrs

Latest News

Archive

Prev Next
Su Mo Tu We Th Fr Sa
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      