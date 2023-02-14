Azerbaijani rescuers save two brothers from rubble in Türkiye 198 hours after earthquake

Azerbaijani rescuers together with their Turkish and Belarus colleagues pulled two brothers alive from the rubble after 198 hours since powerful earthquakes hit southern Türkiye, the Ministry of Emergency Situations told News.Az.

Muhammed Enes, 17, and Abdulbaki, 21, were rescued from under the rubble of a collapsed building in Kahramanmaras province.

The search and rescue operations are going on at the direction of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

