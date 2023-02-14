Azerbaijani rescuers set up tents to accommodate quake victims in Türkiye

+ ↺ − 16 px

Under the instructions of Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, a large number of tents have been delivered to Türkiye by the Ministry of Emergency Situations (MES) to mitigate the impact of the strong earthquakes that struck the country, News.Az reports.

Azerbaijani rescue teams of the Ministry of Emergency Situations, who have been dispatched to the disaster zones in Türkiye, are currently setting up tents in the Kahramanmaras province to accommodate people affected by the earthquakes.

News.Az