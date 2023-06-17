Azerbaijani reservists’ training session wraps up (VIDEO)

+ ↺ − 16 px

In accordance with the training plan for 2023, the training session held in one of Azerbaijan’s military units with the participation of a group of reservists ended, the Defense Ministry’s press service told News.Az.

In accordance with the plan, the reservists performed practical shooting exercises from various calibers weapons and grenade launchers.

During the training session, classes on drill training and communications training were conducted with the reservists. They were taught the tactical and technical characteristics of weapons, the rules of incomplete disassembly and use, as well as methods of evacuating the wounded by providing first aid.

It should be noted that all the tasks set in the training session, held in order to improve the combat capabilities, knowledge and skills of the reservists, were successfully accomplished.

News.Az