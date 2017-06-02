Azerbaijani road police banned from secret patrol and operational services

+ ↺ − 16 px

Traffic police officers in Azerbaijan are prohibited from carrying out patrol and operational services in secrecy.

This is reflected in the “Instruction on road patrol service”, which was adopted by the Interior Ministry and came into force on May 19, APA reported.



According to the new instruction, a road patrol service inspector should have a statuary dress code with special graphic color schemes, inscriptions and should be provided with a vehicle equipped with special light and sound signals. A patrol vehicle and a road patrol service inspector should be in a distance visible enough for drivers.



The newly-adopted instruction also prohibits road patrol service vehicles from parking behind any obstacles (trees, buildings, devices and billboards) as well as in the spaces where stopping, standing or parking are disallowed in accordance with the Law “On road traffic”.

