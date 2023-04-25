Azerbaijani Rocket and Artillery Troops’ exercises are underway

+ ↺ − 16 px

According to the training plan for 2023 approved by the Azerbaijan Defense Minister, live-fire tactical exercises held in the daylight hours and at night with the Rocket and Artillery Troops’ units of the Azerbaijan Army continue, News.az reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In accordance with the plan, the educational and material base of the artillery divisions, which were withdrawn from the points of permanent deployment to assembly areas, the supply of military personnel, and the level of accomplishment of individual and group standards were inspected.

Then, the units took firing positions and fulfilled combat firing tasks from multiple launch rocket systems and artillery devices.

Imaginary enemy targets were destroyed with accurate fire strikes in the exercises held in order to improve the practical skills of the units and increase the combat capability of the servicemen.

News.Az