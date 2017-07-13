Azerbaijani, Romanian FMs exchange congratulatory letters on anniversary of diplomatic relations

+ ↺ − 16 px

Foreign Ministers of Azerbaijan and Romania had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the 25th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Foreign Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Elmar Mammadyarov and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor Meleshkanu had an exchange of congratulatory letters on the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

In the letter addressed to his counterpart Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that during the last 25 years bilateral relations have steadily progressed and now the cooperation expands to all fields including the political, economic, cultural and people to people fields. Minister said that today multifaceted cooperation existing between Azerbaijan and Romania is based on solid background, which is constantly widening and deepening.

Elmar Mammadyarov expressed his gladness with the current status of bilateral relations which has reached Strategic Partnership level. Also, Minister pointed out that the Joint Action Plan on the implementation of Strategic Partnership is a key document, which lays down concrete measures to bolster cooperation in all fields of mutual interest, including political, international security, energy and economic. Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that among them the development of political relations remains top priority to ensure comprehensive and deeper development of partnership.

Minister appreciated Romania’s consistent and principal position on the settlement of Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno Karabakh conflict on the basis of sovereignty, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders of Azerbaijan.

Minister of Foreign Affairs of Romania Teodor Meleshkanu in the letter addressed to Elmar Mammadyarov mentioned that Romania was second country, after Turkey, to have recognized the independence of Republic of Azerbaijan, on December 11, 1991, and the relations between two countries have constantly developed ever since.

T.Meleshkanu said that the Declaration on the establishment of a Strategic Partnership between Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan, dating back to 2009, represents a milestone in bilateral relations, creating the basis for deepening cooperation in every field.

Also T.Meleshkanu expressed his conviction that the good collaboration and mutually beneficial dialogue between countries will continue to expand in the years to come, to the benefit of both Romania and the Republic of Azerbaijan.

