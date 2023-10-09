Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian foreign ministers may hold meeting

+ ↺ − 16 px

Moscow is considering the possibility of holding discussions among the foreign ministers of Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on October 12 in Bishkek on the sidelines of the CIS summit events, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin said, News.Az reports.

He emphasized that the dialogue between Russia, Azerbaijan and Armenia on the whole range of issues is ongoing.

"We hope that such contacts will be continued. We are considering the possibility of holding such discussions at the level of foreign ministers on October 12 this year in Bishkek on the margins of the CIS summit events. The Azerbaijani side has already given its agreement in principle. And we expect that the Armenian side will also approach this issue responsibly and agree to participate in such negotiations," he said.

Under the chairmanship of Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov the session of the CIS Council of Heads of State will be held in Bishkek on October 13.

During the upcoming event, important decisions will be taken aimed at expanding and strengthening cooperation between the CIS member states in trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

News.Az