Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow

Azerbaijani, Russian and Armenian religious leaders to meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

A meeting of the religious leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia, and Armenia is expected in Moscow, the Caucasian Muslims Office told News.Az.

Chairman of the Caucasian Muslims Office Allahshukur Pashazade will visit Russia on October 11-14 at the invitation of Patriarch Kirill of Moscow and All Russia.

Within the framework of the visit, Pashazade will meet with the patriarch.

Besides, the Caucasian Muslims Office together with the Azerbaijani Embassy in Russia will organize a commemoration ceremony in Moscow to honor the Azerbaijani martyrs of the 2020 second Karabakh war.

Along with Azerbaijanis living in Russia, the ceremony will be attended by representatives of various religious confessions.

News.Az