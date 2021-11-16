Azerbaijani, Russian Defense Ministers hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Russian Defense Minister, Army General Sergei Shoigu called Azerbaijani Defense Minister Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov over the situation on the Azerbaijani-Armenian border, News.Az reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

During the telephone conversation, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov said that provocations committed by Armenia on the state border of the two countries were resolutely prevented.

Army General Shoigu expressed his readiness to make efforts to stop military operations and stabilize the situation.

