Azerbaijani, Russian FMs discuss implementation of joint statements on Karabakh

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Wednesday had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

The ministers exchanged views on the current situation in the region and the implementation of joint statements [on ceasefire and cessation of all hostilities in Karabakh] signed by the leaders of Azerbaijan, Russia and Armenia, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan told News.Az.

During the telephone conversation, issues of the development of the region in the post-conflict period were also discussed, and the activities of the trilateral working group headed by the deputy prime ministers of the three countries were emphasized in this regard.

The sides also discussed other issues of mutual interest.

