Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone conversation

On October 5, 2020, on the initiative of the opposite side, a telephone conversation took place between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation Sergey Lavrov.

Minister Sergey Lavrov expressed concern over the rising tension in the region. They stressed the importance of resolving tensions and returning the parties to political dialogue.

In turn, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov informed his Russian counterpart that Armenia is purposefully shelling the Azerbaijani civilians and civilian infrastructure, targeting Ganja, the second-largest city, industrial city Mingachevir, as well as densely populated settlements in other cities far from the line of contact. The casualties among civilians were brought to the attention. Noting that these actions of Armenia are a serious violation of international humanitarian law, Minister Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Armenia bears full responsibility for the situation in the region.

