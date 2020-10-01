Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On September 30, 2020, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held phone talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Lavrov expressed concern over tensions in the region and stressed the importance of achieving a ceasefire.

He proposed Russia’s mediation efforts both in its national capacity and together with the other Minsk Group co-chairs, to reduce tension between the parties.

Minister Bayramov, in his turn, noted that Armenia is the main cause of tension in the region.

The minister noted that since September 27, 2020, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces have been carrying out counter-attacks along the line of contact within the framework of its right to self-defense and to protect the civilian population, in response to a new act of aggression of the Armenian armed forces against Azerbaijan.

Bayramov informed his counterpart that by purposefully targeting the Azerbaijani civilians and civil objects, the Armenian side, grossly violating fundamental norms and principles of international law, including international humanitarian law, and emphasized the casualties among the Azerbaijani civilian population as a result of indiscriminate shelling of civilians.

