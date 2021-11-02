Azerbaijani, Russian FMs hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

On November 2, Azerbaijan`s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov.

During the telephone conversation, the FMs exchanged views on a number of issues of the agenda of bilateral relations.

The sides also discussed the implementation of trilateral statements, including the activities of the working group on the opening of transport and communications.

Exchanging views on the current situation in the region, the two ministers also noted the importance of developing a cooperation platform in the 3+3 format.

News.Az

