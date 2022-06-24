Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani, Russian FMs meet in Baku

A one-on-one meeting between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov kicked off in Baku, News.Az reports.

The meeting then continued in an expanded format with the participation of the two countries’ delegations.

The top diplomats are scheduled to hold a joint press conference following the talks.

