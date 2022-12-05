Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Monday held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow, News.Az reports.

The ministers discussed the bilateral cooperation agenda and regional situation.

Speaking at the meeting, FM Bayramov noted that there is active dialogue between Baku and Moscow.

He recalled that this year marks the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.

"Summing up, looking back at the past 30 years, it seems to me a very good opportunity to outline and analyze plans for the future." the Azerbaijani minister added.

