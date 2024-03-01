Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers discuss post-conflict situation in region

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a meeting with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in the margins of the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday, the Foreign Ministry of Azerbaijan said on X, News.Az reports.

During the meeting, the top Azerbaijani and Russian diplomats discussed the post-conflict situation in the region, according to the ministry.

“Bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, as well as the post-conflict situation in the region were among the issues discussed,” the ministry informed.

