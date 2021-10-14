Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers discuss implementation of trilateral statement on Karabakh

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavov on the sidelines of a meeting of the CIS Foreign Ministers Council in Minsk, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed a number of issues on the Azerbaijan-Russia bilateral agenda and events planned to be held on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The top diplomats also exchanged views on the implementation of the trilateral statement of 10 November 2020 [on Karabakh] and regional issues.

News.Az