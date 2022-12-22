Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers discuss situation around Lachin road

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Thursday held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

The ministers discussed the current situation in the region and around the Lachin road, as well as the implementation of trilateral statements.

Minister Bayramov noted that the Azerbaijani side, under its obligations, guarantees the safety of the movement of citizens, vehicles, and goods along the Lachin road. As can be seen from the video recordings, which recorded the unhindered movement of the International Committee of the Red Cross, Armenian ambulances, the peacekeeping contingent’s vehicles, and other vehicles, the road is open.

In addition, he emphasized that the protests of Azerbaijani activists are being held against the illegal economic activities of Armenians on the territory of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that, despite the creation of all conditions for the use of the road for humanitarian purposes, it is unacceptable for the Armenian side and persons presenting themselves as “representatives” of Armenian residents on the territory of Azerbaijan to dissuade the population from using the road and thereby artificially create the impression of an alleged worsening of the humanitarian situation.

The Azerbaijani and Russian foreign ministers also exchanged views on urgent issues on the cooperation agenda between the two countries, as well as other issues of common interest.

News.Az