Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers hold phone talks

Azerbaijan’s Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov held a phone conversation with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on Saturday, the Foreign Ministry told News.Az.

Lavrov strongly condemned the armed attack on the Azerbaijani embassy in Iran and expressed condolences to the family of the murdered embassy employee, the leadership and people of Azerbaijan. He said that it is necessary to bring the criminal to justice in a short time.

Minister Bayramov thanked his colleague for the call and condolences. The minister condemned the treacherous attack. It was brought to the attention that it is strongly required to establish as soon as possible and punish the persons who committed this terrorist act, as well as those who ordered this bloody act in the most severe way.

On January 27, at around 8:30am Baku time, an armed attack took place on the Embassy of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Islamic Republic of Iran.

The attacker destroyed the guard post with a Kalashnikov automatic weapon and killed the head of the security service. Two security guards of the embassy were also wounded while preventing the attack. Their condition is satisfactory.

