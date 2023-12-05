Azerbaijani, Russian foreign ministers meet in Moscow

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan's Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov on Tuesday met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on the sidelines of a ministerial meeting of the Caspian littoral states in Moscow.

The sides discussed the current issues within the bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between Azerbaijan and Russia, including the regional situation.

FM Bayramov hailed the development of cooperation between the two countries in various fields, including political, economic, trade, cultural, humanitarian and other areas.

The minister underscored the forthcoming opportunity to exchange views on the implementation of several bilateral projects within the framework of the meeting. He highlighted the agenda`s focus on regional security, including the post-conflict dynamics in the region, and discussions on cooperation within the "3+3" format.

Sergey Lavrov highlighted the positive trajectory of both bilateral and multilateral relations between Azerbaijan and Russia, characterizing them as being at a commendable level. FM Lavrov emphasized the close collaboration between the two countries in significant projects within the economic sphere, including the International North–South Transport Corridor.

The Russian foreign minister also mentioned that the meeting would address issues concerning the normalization of relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia. The Russian minister praised the promising nature of the "3+3" platform initiated by Azerbaijan's President Ilham Aliyev.

News.Az