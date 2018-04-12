Azerbaijani, Russian leaders discuss cooperation over phone

+ ↺ − 16 px

On April 12, Russian President Vladimir Putin made a telephone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, the Azerbaijani president’s press service reported.

Putin congratulated Ilham Aliyev on his convincing victory in the presidential election and wished him success in his presidency aimed at ensuring the welfare of the Azerbaijani people and the country’s development, APA reports.

Putin expressed his confidence that the relations between Russia and Azerbaijan will continue to develop successfully in all spheres.

President Aliyev, in turn, thanked his Russian counterpart for his attention and congratulations.

The head of state expressed confidence that the relations between the two countries will develop further.

During the phone conversation, the presidents also exchanged views on the prospects of Azerbaijan-Russia ties based on strategic partnership.

News.Az

