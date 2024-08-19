Azerbaijani, Russian leaders set for extensive dialogue in Baku – ambassador

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin are scheduled to engage in an extensive dialogue in Baku, reflecting the strong level of allied interaction between the two nations, Azerbaijani Ambassador to Russia Polad Bulbuloglu shared with TASS, News.Az reports.

"As it was announced previously, Russian President Vladimir Putin is paying an official visit to Baku on August 18-19," the ambassador said in an interview with TASS. "As far as I know, both presidents are set for an extensive dialogue.""As of today, relations between Russia and Azerbaijan are at a very high level of allied interaction," he noted."President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev paid an official visit to Russia in April and had an extensive conversation with Russian President Vladimir Putin," Bulbuloglu continued. "Numerous issues were discussed.""Our president participated in the solemn meeting dedicated to the 50th anniversary of the Baikal-Amur Mainline [BAM]… As you know, our president’s father, Heydar Aliyev, played a major role in the construction and completion of the Baikal-Amur Mainline," the ambassador said. "All participants in the meeting pointed to his personal contribution.""The Baikal-Amur Mainline was not simply a construction, but it was a particular symbol of the Soviet era. It should be noted that as of today BAM is still operation for the benefit of modern Russia," Bulbuloglu added.

