Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss AZAL plane crash in another phone call

Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss AZAL plane crash in another phone call
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Sunday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, News.Az reports.

During the phone conversation, the heads of state continued their discussion on the issues related to the crash of the passenger plane owned by Azerbaijan Airlines Closed Joint Stock Company.

