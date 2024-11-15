Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss implementation of joint industry and transport projects
Photo: AZERTAC
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.During the phone conversation, the heads of state discussed the practical implementation of mutually beneficial projects in the fields of industry and transportation, in line with agreements reached during the state visit of Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, to Azerbaijan this August, as well as the contacts made during the recent visit of Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin to Baku, News.Az reports.
The sides reiterated their mutual interest in continuing the comprehensive development of the strategic partnership and allied relations between Azerbaijan and Russia.
The presidents agreed to continue contacts at various levels to implement the discussed issues.