Azerbaijani, Russian presidents discuss situation in S. Caucasus

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday made a phone call to Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev.

The heads of state commended the outcomes of President Vladimir Putin's recent state visit to Azerbaijan, News.Az reports.The presidents expressed confidence that implementing the agreements reached during the visit would serve to further strengthen the partnership and strategic alliance between Azerbaijan and Russia.During the phone conversation, the situation in the South Caucasus was also discussed. Vladimir Putin emphasized Russia’s readiness to support the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.The presidents exchanged views on the opening of a transport corridor connecting the western regions of the Republic of Azerbaijan with the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

