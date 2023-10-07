Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

President of Azerbaijan, Ilham Aliyev, made a phone call to the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, on October 7, News.az reports

The head of state congratulated Vladimir Putin on his birthday and wished him new successes in his statehood and good health.

Vladimir Putin expressed his gratitude to the President of Azerbaijan for the attention and congratulations.

The heads of state emphasized the successful development of friendly relations between our countries in various fields, discussed the prospects of cooperation and issues related to new contacts.

News.Az