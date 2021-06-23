Azerbaijani, Russian presidents hold phone talks

+ ↺ − 16 px

On June 23, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev made a phone call to President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

During the phone conversation, the sides discussed practical aspects of the implementation of the statements signed by Russian, Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders dated November 10, 2020, and January 11, 2021. Special attention paid to the intensification of work in the trilateral format to restore economic ties and transport communications in the South Caucasus.

Touching upon the current issues of the bilateral agenda, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin mutually confirmed their determination to further strengthen the Azerbaijan-Russia strategic partnership.

The heads of state agreed to continue contacts at various levels.

News.Az