Azerbaijani, Russian presidents to meet in Moscow

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev will pay a working visit to Moscow on April 22 to hold talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

“The key issues of the further development of the Russia-Azerbaijan relations of strategic partnership and alliance are planned to be discussed, as well as the views on current regional issues are planned to be exchanged,” the Kremlin said in a statement, News.Az reports.

“On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the beginning of construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline, Vladimir Putin and Ilham Aliyev will meet with Baikal-Amur Mainline veterans and railway industry workers. As is known, the father of the President of Azerbaijan, Heydar Aliyev, directly supervised the issues related to the construction of the Baikal-Amur Mainline,” the Kremlin added.

