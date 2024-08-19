Azerbaijani, Russian Presidents visit Baku White City

+ ↺ − 16 px

Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, and Vladimir Putin, President of the Russian Federation, visited Baku White City on August 19.

Putin arrived in Azerbaijan for a state visit on Sunday.A guard of honor was lined up for the Russian president at Heydar Aliyev International Airport decorated with the national flags of the two countries.Putin was welcomed by First Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Yagub Eyyubov, Deputy Foreign Minister Samir Sharifov, and other officials.On August 19, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in a limited format.

News.Az