Azerbaijani, Russian prime ministers hold phone call

On February 16, Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Mikhail Mishustin made a phone call to Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ali Asadov, News.Az reports.

Mikhail Mishustin congratulated Ali Asadov on his appointment as the Prime Minister of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

During the telephone conversation, the sides hailed the development of friendly relations and mutually beneficial cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia. The PMs expressed hope for the future strengthening of the strategic partnership.

