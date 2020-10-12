Azerbaijani, Russian prosecutor generals hold phone talk

+ ↺ − 16 px

Azerbaijan’s Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev on Monday had a telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart Igor Krasnov.

The parties appreciated the level of legal relations between the two countries and highly appreciated cooperation in the field of extradition and mutual legal assistance in criminal matters, the Azerbaijani Prosecutor General’s Office told News.Az.

Aliyev informed his Russian counterpart about the terrorist attack committed by the Armenian armed forces on the night of October 11th against civilians in Ganja, the second largest city in Azerbaijan, which is far beyond the conflict zone.

Expressing concern over the situation, Krasnov stressed the importance of resolving the conflict as soon as possible within the framework of international law and wished our people peace and prosperity.

The prosecutor generals, emphasizing the significance of expanding bilateral cooperation, exchanged views on this issue.

