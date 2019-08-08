Yandex metrika counter

Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of "Sea Cup-2019" contest

Azerbaijani sailors win next stage of Sea Cup-2019 contest

Military seamen completed tasks revolving around “using life-saving equipment” at the "Ship damage control and rescue training" stage of the "Sea Cup-2019" cont

By the decision of the international collegium of judges, the team of the Naval Forces of Azerbaijan was declared the winner of this stage.

According to this decision, Azerbaijani sailors ranked first, followed by teams from Russia, Kazakhstan and Iran.

