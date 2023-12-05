Azerbaijani sapper injured in landmine blast in Aghdam

+ ↺ − 16 px

An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured in a landmine explosion in the country’s Aghdam district on Tuesday, News.Az reports citing the agency’s press service.

On December 5, on the territory of Sarijali village of Aghdam district, liberated from occupation, an employee of the Agency Vagif Sabir Akbarov, born in 1992, exploded on an anti-personnel mine while performing his official duties.

The victim was taken to the district hospital. A part of his right leg below the knee was amputated. His condition is satisfactory.

News.Az