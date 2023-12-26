Azerbaijani sapper injured in landmine explosion in Aghdam
- 26 Dec 2023 10:50
- 10 Jul 2024 17:44
An employee of the Azerbaijan Mine Action Agency (ANAMA) was injured in a landmine explosion in the country’s Aghdam district, ANAMA’s press service told News.Az.
The incident occurred in the village of Sarijali. Agency employee Mahmudov Zaur Eldar oglu (born in 1982) stepped on an anti-personnel landmine.
The victim was hospitalized. His condition is satisfactory.