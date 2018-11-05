Azerbaijani, Saudi Arabian interior ministers meet in Baku

+ ↺ − 16 px

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Ramil Usubov met with the delegation led by Minister of Internal Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, AZERTAC reports.

Minister Ramil Usubov expressed gratitude to Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud for accepting his invitation and visiting Azerbaijan, emphasized expansion of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres in recent years.

Noting existence of centuries-old historical, cultural and religious ties between the two peoples, the minister with satisfaction emphasized that the foundation of interstate relations were laid by the great leader Heydar Aliyev, he also recalled official visit of the President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to Saudi Arabia in 2005, signing of the legal documents in cooperation in various spheres.

Minister Usubov expressed confidence that the current visit of Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud would give a new impulse to further expansion of cooperation between the Ministries of Internal Affairs of both countries.

The minister also noted that the processes going in the region cause the necessity of strengthening of fight against transnational organizational crime, brought to attention the importance of expansion of cooperation, increase intensity of data exchange for carrying out effective fight against crimes of this sort, in particular, international terrorism, smuggling of drugs, illegal traffic in arms and people, importance of strengthening of ties between the Ministries of Internal Affairs, creations in this regard of standard and legal base.

The Saudi Arabian minister thanked his Azerbaijani counterpart for the invitation and high hospitality, expressed confidence that this visit will serve further deepening of relations of cooperation.

Expressing satisfaction with the first official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, its dynamic development, huge creative work going here, Prince Abdulaziz bin Saud bin Naif bin Abdulaziz Al Saud brought to attention that located in the sensitive region Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, basing on strong relations of friendship and brotherhood, ensuring stability and peace in both countries will positively affect the general security in the region, the law enforcement bodies of the Kingdom are always interested in cooperation.

During the meeting, the sides had comprehensive exchange of views on the current state of relations in the field of security, the priority directions, discussed a number of other questions of mutual interest.

Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Saudi Arabia Shahin Abdullayev was present at the meeting.

